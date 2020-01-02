The East Central MN Business Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club will host its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at East Central Energy, Braham.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a time of refreshments and networking; meeting begins at 6 p.m.
The speaker will be Neela Mollgaard, of Launch Minnesota. As executive director, Mollgaard is working to create an environment to support entrepreneurs and nurture tech startups with a goal of fostering an innovation ecosystem across the state that draws global attention, talent and capital.
Most recently, Mollgaard was a founder of the nonprofit Red Wing Ignite, which supports entrepreneurs, businesses and students.
The “Business Success Story” will be shared by Brad Klatt of Uncommon Loon Brewing Company.
Klatt is the co-founder, president and head brewer of the brewery in Chisago City. After a 36-year professional career, Klatt retired in January of 2017 and set out to make his dream of owning a craft brewery come true.
In spring 2017, he and his two business partners started work on the project. After purchasing and renovating a former fire station and community center, the company opened in December 2018.
The Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. For information visit www.ECMNBusiness.com.
