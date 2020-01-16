Entries accepted for Vasaloppet Art Show

The Kanabec County Art Association invites area artists (18 and older) to enter the Vasaloppet Art Show held in conjunction with the ski race on Feb. 7-9 in Mora.
The exhibit is held at the Mora Public Library on Friday, Feb. 7, from 2-9 p.m.; Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Artists may enter up to four recent original works. There is a $25 entry fee. Work may be priced for sale or marked “NFS.”
Artists are also encouraged to donate a piece to the silent auction, which supports the art association.
Entry forms are available on the Kanabec County Art Association Facebook page named “KCAA.”
Forms are also available at Oak Gallery and Frame Shop, 115 S. Union Street, Mora, and Vasaloppet USA headquarters, 400 N. 9th Street, Mora.
Registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.