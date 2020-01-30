Expeditions available for veterans with disabilities

America’s rural communities are home to millions of men and women who have served in our armed forces, many of whom are living with a disability. East Central Energy (ECE) has teamed up with their financial partner, CoBank, to support local veterans with disabilities through the No Barriers Warriors program, which offers five-day expeditions in the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
By sharing the experience with other veterans with disabilities, participants build a network of support that can last a lifetime.
More than just a mountain vacation, the program provides an opportunity for veterans with disabilities to challenge their own limitations. Activities are tailored to accommodate disabilities, including PTSD, and include mountaineering, rafting, and rock climbing. Expeditions take place in June and July.
The program is open to veterans of any age and any branch of service. To be eligible, the veteran must be an ECE member and have a VA disability rating.
CoBank will cover the full cost of any veteran selected. No Barriers will evaluate the nominations and select the final participants.
To participate or nominate a veteran, visit eastcentralenergy.com for the application form, or call 1-800-254-7944. Applications must be returned to ECE by April 10, and expeditions are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
