Let’s go on a scavenger hunt together! Isanti County Public Health and Cambridge Medical Center are sponsoring a community-wide scavenger hunt. This free and fun activity is open for anyone to participate and can be done anytime between October 1 and 31. Participants are encouraged to walk or bike to various places around their community to complete the hunt’s missions. Please remember to practice physical distancing and wear a mask if you go inside public places during the scavenger hunt.
Community members can participate as individuals or as a team of family members. Each person or team that completes all 12 missions will be put into a drawing for prizes.
To participate:
1. Download the GooseChase iPhone or Android app by searching for GooseChase in the appropriate app store.
2. Create a login using a Facebook account or email.
3. Search for “Explore Your Isanti County” and select the game.
4. Click the button to Select Team & Join Game. Participants can also play solo.
5. Complete all 12 missions. Once in the game, participants will see all the missions they need to accomplish. To complete one, select it from the list and hit the “Snap Evidence” button. This launches the phone’s camera to let the participant take photo proof. To earn points, it must be clear in the mission that the individual or team actually completed it.
6. Be entered to win prizes. The winning team will be notified through GooseChase.
Contact Cassie Shaker, Isanti County Public Health planner, 763-689-4071 or cassandra.shaker@co.isanti.mn.us with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.