Vacation Bible School is a summer tradition, but it will be a little different this year at Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti. The church would rather meet in person, but in this COVID-19 time it seems safer to “Focus on God” online.
“FOCUS Take a Closer Look” is the theme of this year’s VBS and combines stories and interactive activities. Preschool and Kindergarten sessions will start at 9 a.m. and Elementary kids grades one through six sessions start at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 27 - 31. There will be an option to watch recorded sessions if times don’t work for someone.
An informational meeting will be held on Sunday, July 26 following church, where packets with craft supplies, snacks and directions for logging on will be handed out. If someone can’t make it on the July 26, the packets can be picked up in the church office July 22 - 24 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church is located on the corner of 2nd Ave and Main Street in downtown Isanti.
There is no charge for the packets, however registration is required by July 20. To register, go to www.faithlutheranisanti.com, or call 763-444-9201. Questions can be directed to Denise at denise.faithkids@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.