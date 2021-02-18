Established in 2020, the Family Pathways Scholarship seeks to amplify the voices of black students in our communities through the possibilities of education.
Inspired by national conversations on race and inclusion, as well as Family Pathways’ mission to affect positive social change, a local couple sought out Family Pathways’ partnership in the fall of 2020 with a desire to fund a scholarship program for black students living in East Central MN and Western WI.
“Family Pathways’ commitment to combat racism and grow towards change and inclusion must be more than just words,” says scholarship coordinator Jennifer Baker. “This scholarship is one step among many that Family Pathways is taking to make our communities more just and equitable for all our neighbors, and an incredible example of the impact our donors and supporters make every day in our community.”
The scholarship is open to black and African American students in the Family Pathways service area who are enrolling in their first or second year of post-secondary school and are between the ages of 17 and 21.
To apply, students must submit an application online at FamilyPathways.org/family-pathways-scholarship or by mail to the Family Pathways office in North Branch, MN. The scholarship award decision will be made based on this personal statement and financial need.
Applications are open now and due June 1, 2021. The winner will be announced by June 15, 2021. For more information or to apply, visit FamilyPathways.org or contact Jennifer Baker at jenniferb@FamilyPathways.org.
