With the change in seasons, many folks are packing away summer clothing and hauling out their sweaters and flannels. That usually means sorting out clothes that no longer fit or appeal. And just in time, Family Pathways Thrift Stores is hosting a clothing donation drive on Oct. 25.
From 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, Family Pathways Thrift Stores will be accepting clothing donations only at six convenient locations during the Clothing Donation Drive. There will be no limit to the amount of clothing individuals can donate; however, household and hard goods donations will not be accepted during the donation drive.
“Our goal is to fill a trailer at each of our six clothing donation drive sites,” said Chris Lenzen, director of social enterprise at Family Pathways. “Every donation makes an impact in our community. For example, six full trailers can yield enough funding to provide holiday meals to more than 33,000 individuals.”
Family Pathways is asking that donors ensure all clothing is packed in kitchen size plastic bags or boxes that are 30 pounds or less per box or bag. There is no limit to the amount of donations that residents can drop off. The donation drive will be contactless, and all donors will receive a coupon for a future visit to Family Pathways Thrift Stores.
The clothing donation drive will be held at the following locations:
• Forest Lake, 935 Lake Street South
• Ham Lake, 16421 Aberdeen Street Northeast
• North Branch, 38462 Tanger Drive
• Pine City, 1035 Main Street South (old Chris’ Foods parking lot)
• Princeton, 605 Rum River Drive South
• St. Croix Falls, 2000 US Highway 8
Donations accepted during the donation drive will be distributed to all 10 Family Pathways Thrift Store locations.
Volunteers are needed for this event and throughout the year. Volunteers for the clothing donation drive will receive a $5 Family Pathways Thrift Stores gift certificate. Individuals can volunteer for two or four-hour shifts. Groups and individual volunteers are welcome. Contact Brooke Zank at brookez@familypathways.org or 651.674.8040.
For more information about the clothing donation drive or to learn more about Family Pathways and how your dollars change lives, please go to www.FamilyPathways.org.
