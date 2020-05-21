Filley awarded COVID artist grant

Cambridge author, storyteller, and comedian Chad Filley was recent recipient of the COVID-19 Emergency Response Grant Program for Artists. This grant allows him to continue working on his crafts despite losing numerous performance opportunities beginning in March and continuing on through this summer.
The grant allows Chad the opportunity to produce four separate essays about COVID-19 written from different perspectives in his life. Chad chose to write about how COVID-19 has affected him as a 50-year-old, a high school teacher, an entertainer, and husband/father. Chad pushes out an essay every Friday which are read aloud via video and posted in written form. The essays (which drop on May 15, 22, 29, and June 5) can be accessed on the following link: http://www.chadfilley.com/covid-19-response/
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
