The Isanti County Parks Department would like to thank all who participated in the sixth annual Medallion Hunt. Clues were updated daily on the Park’s website leading eager medallion hunters closer to their destination. The 2020 medallion was found by Tom Lauinger. The Day #3 clues led him to Irving & John Anderson County Park. While searching numerous potential hiding spots he found the medallion hiding in its location within a tree stump along the walking trail on the north side of Horseshoe Lake. In total, Tom was awarded over $900 in local business donations.
‘Find it in the parks’ medallion hunt winner announced
