The First Annual Women’s Business Conference will be held on March 25, 2021 from 12-6 p.m. at Split Rocks Entertainment Center in Wyoming, MN. The conference will give women an opportunity to connect with other women and listen to empowering presentations.
Presentations include “Reinventing & Developing Your Next Chapter”, Karla Hult, Kare11 News and “Tools for a Resilient Life”, Nicole Klanderud. There will be an opportunity to shop 15+ women owned businesses who will be offering their products and services. Networking and Happy Hour to follow presentations.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a new or gently used purse. Purses and proceeds from the event will be donated to the Black Dog Hill Women’s Shelter.
Tickets are $25 and many be purchased from Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-womens-business-conference-tickets-138691817961.
