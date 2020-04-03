The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed on Friday, April 3, that a Chisago County resident has died from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). While the county expresses its sympathy to the family and friends for their deeply personal loss, this further reinforces the need to work harder to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“The health and safety of our residents are foremost in our minds, and the county remains committed to protecting our residents,” said County Administrator Chase Burnham. “We are using every County resource and tool available to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
Chisago County Public Health said it is believed that the individual contracted the virus through community spread. Public health wants to remind the community that there is proof that social distancing prevents COVID-19 deaths.
“There is mounting evidence that social distancing is working and the community can do this together,” said Public Health Administrator, Courtney Wehrenberg. “At this time, this is the best way to prevent transmission and severe outcomes like today’s unfortunate development.”
Chisago County Public Health and Emergency Management are working together with other local government and community partners on a plan to care for and house a significant increase of sick residents in the coming months. Although county buildings remain closed to the general public, many county services remain available, and the county continues to actively communicate with all residents about public health best practices, behavior, and activities during COVID-19.
As of Friday, April 3, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed 4 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. The newest active case is in their 60’s and is currently hospitalized.
For COVID-19 health concerns and questions call the Chisago County COVID-19 Support Line at 651-257-1300, or visit @ChisagoCountyPublicHealth on Facebook.
(1) comment
Took a drive through Forest Lake yesterday. Menards and Home Depot parking lots looked like any other Thursday. Until people stop acting like the guidelines don't apply to them we won't see any improvement. If we all isolate this can be over in weeks but based on what I see it will be months due to people ignoring the recommendations.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.