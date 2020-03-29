Isanti County has received notification of the first lab-confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). This case is an individual in their 50s and is not hospitalized at the time of this release.
Tony Buttacavoli, Isanti County Public Health Director received notification of the case and initial information on the evening of March 28th. “Isanti County Public Health will work with MDH to determine any needs for the individual and any additional follow-up.”
“Isanti County Public Health Department Operations Center staff will provide any needed essential services to MDH lab-confirmed cases,” said Mo Spike, Health Services Supervisor.
In a majority of cases, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. If you have symptoms and can manage them at home, you should stay home until you recover. MDH recommends to seek medical care if your illness is worsening (for example, if you have difficulty breathing). Remember to call ahead before going to the doctor’s office or emergency room.
According to the CDC, most people with mild illness recover in about a week. According to MDH “if you have symptoms of a respiratory disease (these include fever, coughing, muscle aches, sore throat, and headache), you should stay home for at least 7 days, and for 3 days with no fever and improvement of respiratory symptoms—whichever is longer.”
Isanti County Public Health recommends individuals and families make a plan in case someone gets sick. Follow the same steps for avoiding the flu:
- Stay home and away from others if you are sick.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue.
- Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water.
- Avoid touching your face throughout the day.
- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
MDH has set up a public hotline that is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The hotline number is 651-201-3920. Any person can call this number with questions about COVID-19. For the most up to date information about COVID-19, including what it is, the number of cases, travel recommendations, how to prepare for it, etc. visit the Minnesota Department of Health www.health.state.mn.us or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/ websites. Follow Isanti County Public Health on Facebook and Instagram for local messages.
