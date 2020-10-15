A five-car, chain reaction collision at the Highway 65 stoplights in Isanti on Friday, Oct. 9, resulted in a Braham woman losing her life, along with one other victim receiving life-threatening injuries.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report, at approximately 5:52 p.m., a 2017 Ford Escape was approaching a red light while traveling west on Heritage Boulevard/County Road 5 in Isanti at the intersection of Highway 65, when it came in contact with a Dodge Durango. The force of the collision caused the Durango to come in contact with a Buick Lesabre. The collision also caused the Escape to roll, coming into contact with a Chevy Equinox, which was subsequently pushed into a Honda Accord. All vehicles came to rest in both lanes of Highway 65 and Heritage Boulevard.
According to the report, 75-year-old Cheryl Rose Thull of Braham, who was a passenger in the Ford Escape, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Escape, 78-year-old Arnold Joseph Thull of Bethel, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center via LifeLink with life-threatening injuries.
Also listed in the incident report were 32-year-old Melissa Sue Campbell of Braham , who was driving the Equinox, 37-year-old Rebecca Rae Knoll of Isanti, who was driving the Accord, 48-year-old Trisha Leemarie Fisher of Minneapolis, who was driving the Lesabre, and 49-year-old Cassie Lynn Andersen of Lino Lakes, who was driving the Durango. All four of these drivers received only minor injuries that did not require transportation to a health care facility.
The report also states all six victims were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The road conditions were dry and no alcohol was present. The State Patrol’s reconstruction team was on the scene for several hours investigating the cause of the crash, which has yet to be determined as of press time.
