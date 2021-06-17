During normal years, a schools’ food services is relatively static. Besides the prices and choices of meals, not a whole lot changes through the course of a school year. However during this past school year, food services had to adapt to an ever-changing environment.
“No doubt, it was a tough year for everyone, one of the toughest ones I’ve been through,” said Cambridge-Isanti Food Service Director Nathan Huff.
One of the biggest challenges was the drastic changes in attendance from week-to-week as different buildings moved from full in-person, to hybrid, to full distance learning.
When students were in-person in some form, the schools had to figure out how to properly social distance considering most of the cafeterias couldn’t fit the same number of students as before.
“We had students eating on a stage, we pulled out bleachers in gyms,” Huff said.
Huff added none of these extra spaces would have been possible without the help of the custodial staff. “They found a way to transform these spaces from a gym to a cafeteria multiple times in a day.”
Proper social distancing also made for interesting situations for lunchroom supervisors.
“Typically, 30 kids in a line aren’t too bad to keep an eye on,” he said. “If everyone’s doing the social distancing correctly, that line is going to be 180 feet long now. The lunchroom sups at the k-5 level were amazing. I’ve never seen anyone color-code an entire cafeteria before and make sure the ‘blue kids’ were on the blue dots going to the blue seats.”
Additionally, food service was required to distribute meals contact-less. “So in the past, students were able to select which vegetables or side dishes they want. We weren’t able to do that this year. We had to basically build every students’ tray on the far side of the line.”
To cap it all off, the guidelines were constantly changing. For example, with curbside pickup of free lunches, a student needed to be in the car. However over time, that wasn’t emphasized as much.
“That made it very difficult to estimate the number of meals we had to prepare,” he said.
Since March (a year ago), there were 96 changes to their guidelines, with “some being minor, but some being very impactful.”
budgetary challenges
Not all the issues were simply with the distribution of the food. The district also saw an extreme decrease in the revenue generated from school lunches, especially considering a year’s worth of free, curbside meals.
“We sell items outside the school lunch program called ala carte,” he explained. “This is usually 10% of our revenue, somewhere around $200,000, with a vast majority coming from the high school. This year, every Friday at the high school was distance learning, so instead of five day weeks, we had four day weeks. So right there, 20% of our opportunities to make a sale to a kid disappeared. In real numbers, that winds up looking like $40,000. What’s better is that of those four days, we only had half the kids, so we’re not really looking at 80%, we’re looking at 40%, and those can lead to some big numbers.”
Additionally, as the food producers also had to decrease their production, prices for food started going up, “and they do not seem to be slowing down any time in the near future.”
Speaking of the future, Huff mentioned that USDA/MDE has already authorized an extension of the current program through all of next year, including offering free lunches to all students, with the district receiving a “favorable reimbursement rate.” At the same time, however, that creates a problem as the district still needs to offer free and reduced meals to families via an application. Hoff said those applications are still tied to Pandemic EBT qualification, along with sports and activities discounts. Because of these ties, Huff said his staff has been reaching out to all families who previously applied, however only 40 out of 300 completed the application.
But through it all, Huff commends his staff for rolling with all the punches that got thrown their way.
“One of the things that makes this a really great place to work is the character of the folks we have here,” he said. “And the other is the collaboration between buildings and departments and employees. Everyone’s willing to figure it out so we can take care of the kids.”
