Allina Health clinics now have the new influenza vaccine available. Everyone is urged to get a vaccine, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Allina Health patients need to make an appointment at their clinic to get the vaccine. If they already have an appointment for another reason, they will be offered the vaccine at that time. Non-Allina Health patients can also make an appointment for the vaccine at an Allina Health clinic.
“Getting an influenza vaccination is especially important with COVID-19 still very active in our community,” said Allina Health infectious disease specialist Dr. Frank Rhame. “Co-infection with COVID-19 and influenza produces more serious disease. Since the flu and COVID-19 produce similar symptoms, it is even more important for people to get the flu shot as a way to reduce the likelihood of needing to use precious supplies, like tests, to rule out a COVID-19 infection. Getting a flu shot is one simple way people can contribute to the efforts to combat COVID-19 this year.”
The Centers for Disease Control recommends an annual influenza vaccination for everyone six months and older. Vaccines available from Allina Health are quadrivalent, meaning they are expected to be effective against the four most likely strains of influenza this season. Injectable vaccine is available now. FluMist, a nasal spray vaccine for ages two through 49, will be available soon when supplies arrive.
