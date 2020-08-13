Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will be distributing food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 2 to 5 p.m., or until food runs out. Participants are asked to not arrive before 1 p.m. and to not park on Highway 95 and wait. Registration will take place from peoples’ vehicles and groceries will be placed into trunks or hatchbacks. Organizers also ask for no more than two families or individuals per vehicle.
For those who live outside of Isanti County and have not received food in the last two months, they need to call 612-402-6100 to check for eligibility. Anyone who hasn’t registered in 2020 needs to present a photo ID and one current utility bill at the time of registration.
(0) comments
