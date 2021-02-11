As the area is in the tight grips of a severe cold snap, a pair of local food distribution services have needed to be canceled.
The Catholic Charities Senior Dining Frozen Meal distribution with Ruby’s Pantry, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, has been canceled due to the inclement weather. The next distribution will be held on Saturday, March 13 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Also, the monthly Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution, which was to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the Isanti County Fairgrounds, has also been canceled due to the predicted cold weather. Their next distribution will take place on March 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.