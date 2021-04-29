The Minnesota Forest Resources Council (MFRC) is requesting citizen review and comment on the draft East Central Landscape Forest Resources Plan. The plan provides cross-ownership recommendations for long-term forest sustainability in the East Central Landscape which covers Benton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Sherburne, and Wright counties. Comments are due on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
The draft plan was developed by a 22-member Planning Committee that was comprised of private landowners; state, federal, tribal, and county resource agency staff; forest products industry, conservation, and environmental organization representatives; researchers; and other interested people. This draft plan updates an earlier plan that was completed in 2005. The new draft plan includes a section on climate change and other important sustainable forest updates.
Creation of this plan was coordinated by the MFRC Landscape Program which was established to support a broad perspective and a collaborative approach to sustainable forest management across the six large forested regions of the state.
“The Sustainable Forest Resources Act set up regional landscape committees to involve a variety of interests in recommending goals and strategies to promote forest sustainability in specific regions,” stated Eric Schenck, Executive Director of the MFRC. “Unlike many planning efforts that focus on a single land ownership (e.g., state, federal, county, or private), landscape plans cover all ownerships and provide an opportunity for a wide variety of people interested in sustainable forestry to participate in the decision-making process.”
After receiving public comments, the East Central Landscape Planning Committee will address the comments and recommend approval of the plan to the MFRC. After the plan is approved by the MFRC, the East Central Landscape Coordination Committee will reconvene and coordinate the voluntary implementation of the Plan.
To obtain a copy of the draft East Central Landscape Forest Resources Plan, visit the Minnesota Forest Resources Council website (http://mn.gov/frc). Hardcopies are available by contacting Ashlee Lehner at 218-322-2509 or ashlee.lehner@state.mn.us.
