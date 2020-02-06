The Cambridge-Isanti Women’s Connection (CIWC) will hold its monthly luncheon on Monday, Feb. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, 404 North Cypress, Cambridge.
This month the group welcomes Steve Tadevich, who played for the Milwaukee Braves and will be sharing the message “Diamonds are Forever.” Men are invited to attend this month to hear Steve’s message, enjoy music by the Lundeen Brothers and a lunch catered by The Friendship Café from the Senior Activity Center.
Nursery care is available during this time by calling Trudy Hervey at 763-228-3805 for reservations. Please note: Each child will need to bring a bag lunch.
Cost of the event is $14 (payable at the door). Please reserve a place for lunch by calling Trudy Hervey at 763-228-3805 by noon on Feb. 7.
The Cambridge-Isanti Women’s Connection monthly luncheon takes place the second Monday each month. CIWC is associated with Stonecroft Ministries whose mission is to help women connect with each other, their community and God. It is open to all women and all faiths.
