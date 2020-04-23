Former state hospital grounds may be used for homeless COVID patients

Homeless people in Isanti County who are diagnosed with COVID-19 will have a place to stay while they recover after the Isanti County Board of Commissioners approved an updated memorandum of understanding (MOU) April 15 between the Minnesota Department of Human Services, Cambridge Medical Center and Isanti County Emergency Management.
The previous MOU allowed the county to use the gymnasium at the former Cambridge State Hospital campus for surge capacity at the hospital, for emergency purposes, or if they needed it for a staging area for donations, a reception center, or something similar. It could also be used for training and exercises under the previous MOU, according to Isanti County Emergency Manager Mari Bostrom.
“We have met with the new facilities director out there, and have added the temporary housing on there because of COVID,” Bostrom said. “So, this is where we would house our homeless people if they are actively COVID.”
Odds and ends
In other business, the board:
•Approved postponing the Isanti County employee recognition picnic to Aug. 5. The original date for the picnic was June 3.
•Approved accepting a boating safety grant in the amount of $4,500 which will fund additional boating safety enforcement May 8 through Sept. 7.
•Approved accepting the bid in the amount of $291,153 from Astech for the 2020 sealcoating project of Isanti County Roads 3, 18, 27, 40, 45, 67, and 69.
•Designated the Isanti County Fair as a community event in order to allow a temporary on-site liquor license for all five days of the fair.
•Approved the 2020 equipment rental quotes for the Isanti County Highway Dept.
•Approved purchasing a CD3 unit for the Spectacle Lake boat landing in the amount of $37,000. The $1,200 yearly maintenance fee will be paid by the Spectacle Lake Association. CD3 units clean all aquatic invasive species, with the exception of zebra muscles, from boats and other aquatic vehicles.
•Accepted donations in the amount of $400 from Springvale Township for the Isanti County Sheriff Office Safety and Rescue Program; $3,000 from Cambridge Cycling Club and $250 from Advanced Telemetry Systems for single track trails at Springvale Park; and, $85.34 from United Way for the transit department.
