The Minnesota Department of Health will be setting up a free COVID testing station at the Cambridge Armed Forces Reserve Center from noon until 6 p.m. Oct. 20-22.
According to Isanti County Administrator Julia Lines, the AFRC was selected as part of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s orders to “ramp up testing” throughout all of Minnesota.
“The State Emergency Operations Center Community Testing Team and MDH continuously review positivity trends for potential community testing events,” read an email to the county from State COVID-19 Testing Manager Susan Carolan. “As you know, there has been state-wide concerns focused on the number of increased cases throughout the state.
“The goal for MDH and the SEOC Community Testing team, which will include National Guard support, is to increase access to testing in a balanced geographic way across the state to find, isolate and support positive cases and get ahead with testing before the semi-permanent sites have been set up,” the email said.
According to Lines, tests will be free to everyone. Those wishing to be tested don’t need to live in Isanti County. Walk-ins will be accepted, but there will be pre-registration available. Lines said the MDH indicated test results will be available approximately 48-72 hours after testing. Text messages will be sent for all negative tests. Those that test positive will be contacted personally.
More details for this event will be provided in the coming days.
