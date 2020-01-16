Minnesota dentists are offering free dental care to children in need on Feb. 7 and 8. Appointments can be booked now. The Minnesota Dental Association (MDA) has over 1,200 dental professionals volunteering at nearly 100 clinics across the state for “Give Kids a Smile.”
Finding a clinic with open appointments is as easy as calling United Way 211 (just dial 2-1-1) or by visiting mndental.org under “Events” and “Give Kids a Smile,” then “Find a Participating Dentist.” Appointments can then be scheduled directly with the dental office.
Local dentists participating include:
Cambridge Dental Center
(763) 689-1554
135 Opportunity Blvd S
Cambridge, MN 55008
Cambridge Family Dental
(763) 689-5699
1596 2nd Ave NE Suite A
Cambridge, MN 55008
Melissa Hutchens DDS PA
(763) 552-1616
538 South Main Street, Suite 130
Cambridge, MN 55008
Soft Dental
(320) 358-4733
1220 West 3rd Street
Rush City, MN 55063
Patients must be 18 years or younger and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Specific services provided at each location will be outlined when an appointment is scheduled. Volunteers speaking multiple languages are also available at many locations to help with language barriers.
Minnesota dentists have provided free care to more than 78,000 children and donated services valued at more than $23 million over the past 17 years to Give Kids a Smile.
The public can also help support the Give Kids a Smile program by texting Smile25 to 20222 to make a donation of $25.
For more information about the Minnesota Dental Association’s Give Kids a Smile, visit mndental.org.
