Thousands of farmers and family members are injured and hundreds more die in farming accidents every year in the United States. Agriculture is considered one of the most hazardous industries.
University of Minnesota Extension –Isanti County and Pine County are hosting a Farm Safety course on Tuesday, June 22 from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Pine County Fairgrounds. Youth 9-18 years old who live, work or visit farms should attend.
In addition to tractor rollovers, there are many other health and safety hazards on the farm including grain bins and silos, manure pits, toxic gases, chemical and electrical hazards, livestock handling, and others. Many of these hazards can be prevented or minimized with training or by installing and using safety equipment.
An estimated 33,000 children have farm-related injuries each year in the U.S. More than 100 children die as a result of their injuries. Of the leading causes of fatal injuries to youth on U.S. farms, 23% percent involved machinery (including tractors) and 19% involved motor vehicles (includes ATVs). This course will have hands-on learning about tractor and ATV operation, animal handling, shop hazards, toxic plants and much more.
The event is free, however space is limited. More information is available at UM Extension Pine County website https://extension.umn.edu/local/pine. Please sign up by June 15 at https://z.umn.edu/FarmSafetyDayRSVP. The first 25 families to register will get a free Rural Safety Manual. Contact gred0014@umn.edu or 320-591-1662 with questions.
