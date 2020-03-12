Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to register for the GriefShare program held at First Baptist Church.
This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. Many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing when friends or family have returned to their daily life routines.
GriefShare will be held 2-4 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning March 18 and ending June 10, at First Baptist, 304 Main Street S, Cambridge, led by facilitator Pastor Scott Peterson.
Each session will include watching a DVD and discussion. The discussion period is very non-threatening with simple ground rules. If people do not feel like sharing, it is okay to just listen. Every session addresses a subject important to those experiencing grief.
To register or with questions, call the church office at 763-689-1173. There is no cost for the sessions, but there is a very helpful workbook that can be purchased for $15.
