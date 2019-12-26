For those making a New Year’s resolution to be more active and have more fun – the Cambridge Area Pickleball Association is offering free indoor pickleball lessons.
Pickleball is described as a combination of badminton, ping pong and tennis, and was started in the mid-1960s. It’s played on a court about half the size of a tennis court.
In the past three years more than 150 players in the area have learned and are now enjoying the game.
Lessons will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 9-11 a.m. at the Cambridge Armed Forces Center, 505 Spirit River Drive S. Another lesson will be offered that evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Isanti Primary School, 301 County Road 5, Isanti.
Pickleball paddles and balls are available for new players, and those taking lessons are invited to continue playing in the indoor league through winter.
There are openings for only 10 players for the Jan. 8 lessons. To reserve a slot call 763-567-9641.
