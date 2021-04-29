The Cambridge Area Pickleball Association is offering a free lesson and skills & drills starting in May. This will be done over three evenings each week during the early month of May, from 6 - 8 p.m., at the Cambridge outdoor pickleball courts. The first night is a lesson for new players with the following two evenings of skills & drill to increase the player’s comfort and confidence on the pickleball courts.
Pickleball is described as the combination of badminton, ping pong and tennis and is played on a court about half the size of a tennis court. In the past three years more than 150 players in our area have joined in on getting exercise and improving their health. Pickleball paddles and ball are available for the lesson and drills. Join in the exercise, fun and friendship and then enjoy the sport for the rest of the summer.
There are openings for only 10 players each of the two weeks. If there are questions and/or to reserve one of the slots please phone 763-567-9641.
