If the family home has become too big for you or for your parents but the thought of down-sizing and selling seems overwhelming, a free virtual event on April 27 may help.
At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, Chisago Age Well and North Branch Community Education will offer a free, 90-minute online program called “Is It Time to Downsize to a Smaller Home?” The virtual event is open to everyone who registers in advance.
There comes a point in most of our lives when it is time to downsize, but selling your home can be an emotional and stressful decision. Whether you are moving to a smaller home, an apartment, or a senior living community, on April 27 learn how to start the process and minimize the stress.
Featured speaker Kari Francois has more than ten years of prior experience working with seniors and their families coupled with her expertise as a Realtor with Timber Ghost Realty. No selling of any kind till take place during this event which is offered as a community service.
Register by April 26 at https://northbranch.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id/0/program_id/14. Then look for Dine and Discover Virtual - Is It Time to Downsize to a Smaller Home? - #: 79. Or you can call 651-674-1025 to register.
After you register, an email confirmation will be sent to you. By April 26, a second message will be sent with a link to the virtual event.
Prior to the Covid 19 pandemic, Chisago Age Well hosted free, in-person Dine & Discover events on a quarterly basis. Virtual programs will be offered as an alternative until in-person programs can begin safely again.
Chisago Age Well is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing older adults and their caregivers with access to resources they need to age well in their homes and community. Watch your local newspaper or the Chisago Age Well Facebook page for information on future Age Well programs.
Refer questions to natalie.matthewson@cmcoa.org or 320-227-1658.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.