Northern Lights Writers will offer a free event for area writers on Saturday, Feb. 15, called “Write Your Heart Out – A Roundtable Discussion on Crafting Your Story.”
This is the first installment of a year-long, start-to-finish journey of writing and publishing a novel. The February meeting will offer a lively, informative discussion on characters and story tropes.
The meeting will be held Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at Giese Memorial Library, 26855 Forest Blvd., Wyoming (On I-35, 3-4 miles north of Forest Lake).
For those who want to meet other writers and share writing-related chat, a group meets at 8:30 a.m. for breakfast at Village Inn, I-35 and E. Viking Blvd, Wyoming. Just ask for the writers group.
For more information email nlwriters@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook at “Northern Lights Writers, Chapter #199, Romance Writers of America.”
