With the strict guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Education regarding holding graduation ceremonies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were required to get creative with their plans for the traditional rite of passage.
For Braham High School, that meant a parking lot ceremony where students and families were required to stay in their cars in reserved parking spots. Only the two class speakers were allowed to exit their cars long enough to give their speeches atop a tall podium in order to be seen and heard better.
The seniors were allowed to briefly step out of their cars under a tent in order to receive their diplomas and for an official photo. They were then invited to participate in a parade throughout town to enable others to celebrate their accomplishment.
Along with graduation and parade photos, we have included the text versions of both class speakers.
