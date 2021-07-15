An interesting smorgasbord of topics littered the agenda packet of the July 6 Isanti City Council meeting as the council tackled topics ranging from the slightly unusual in the form of allowing ducks and wind turbines in residential areas, to the more standard in the form of special use permits and helping a new business come into town.
Ducks now allowed in Isanti
The council approved an ordinance amendment allow the keeping of ducks in residential districts. The ordinance amendment is similar to the existing regulations for chickens and reflects similar language.
A maximum of two ducks will be allowed for lots less than three acres in size, and four ducks are allowed on lots larger than three acres. Ducks are also to have their wings clipped.
After approving the ordinance amendment, Mayor Jeff Johnson commented, “I think we’ll all agree that that’s where it stops,” apparently in reference to several amendments to the ordinance to allow the keeping of certain animals.
Wind energy conversion systems now allowed
Previously only allowed in commercial and industrial districts within the city, wind energy conversion systems will now be allowed in residential neighborhoods within the city following the approval of an ordinance amendment by the council. Wind energy conversion systems convert wind energy into electricity.
Sheet metal business expanding to Isanti
The council approved the site plans for BP Metals, a sheet metal manufacturing business currently located in Blaine that will be building a second shop in Isanti at 825 East Dual Blvd NE.
For the time being, the owner, Blake Pendzimas, plans to keep the Blaine location, with potential to expand the Isanti location in the future and move the operations entirely to Isanti.
The business plans to run three shifts of fifteen or more employees per shift and the facility will be open 24 hours per day.
Council follows advice of financial director
When entering into a development agreement, the City of Isanti requires cash or a letter of credit to cover 125% of the development costs. Developer Anthony Hanson asked the city to accept a surety bond rather than a letter of credit or cash for the Fairway Greens South development, noting that a previous development agreement from 2014, allowed for a surety bond.
Finance Director Mike Betker strongly advised against allowing a surety bond. “The big takeaway a of a letter of credit is that in order to complete a project and utilize the money within the letter of credit to complete that project, we do not need to prove a breach of contract. The project needs to get completed, boom, done,” Betker told the council. “With a surety bond, we would have to actually prove there was a breach of contract on the line. It may not seem like a big distinction, but in the end, getting a project completed with a letter of credit is going to be considerably easier. It’s going to take much less city time, and avoid potential legal costs. With a surety bond in the end, if the infrastructure doesn’t get completed and we have to actually tap into that to complete the work, you’re going up against a legal team for an insurance company. And, there first defense is automatically going to be, ‘There was no breach of contract’ and that could get drawn out. In my opinion, the best interest of 6,000-plus residents is served best with a letter of credit. I think that letter mitigates the financial risk to the city and better mitigates the risk of incurring additional costs.”
During the lengthy discussion with the developer, council members brought up that, although the city has allowed surety bonds in the past, a bad experience with a previous developer that cost the city a lot of money is why surety bonds are no longer accepted by the city.
The developer was assured that as work in the development is completed, he can ask that the amount of money needed in cash or the letter of credit be reduced. As long as the city engineer verifies the percentage of work completed, the council will approve reductions on the amount needed.
In the end, the council followed Betker’s advice.
Charity walk/run approved
Ally’s Walk for Kleefstra will be taking place Saturday, July 24 after being approved by Isanti City Council at its July 6 meeting.
Kleefstra syndrome(KS) is a genetic disorder characterized by intellectual disability, childhood hypotonia, severe expressive speech delay and a distinctive facial appearance with a spectrum of additional clinical features, according to the National Institutes of Health.
The walk/run event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting at the Isanti Soccer Complex and traveling along the Cambridge-Isanti Bike/Walk Trail for 1.5 miles. The event will conclude at Bluebird Park. An estimated 50 to 75 people will participate in the event.
Donations collected at the event will support a caregivers group that works with patients who have Kleefstra Syndrome.
Odds and ends
In other business, the council:
•Approved the addition of sidewalks on Third Avenue Northwest.
•Approved sending a letter of support for Rum River BMX hosting a national event in 2022.
•Approved two special event permits for Rum River BMX, one for the state series final and the other for the state qualifier event.
