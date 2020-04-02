Funeral homes cope with pandemic restrictions

“It’s not at all what I would have wanted.”
Tim Zacharias, of Cambridge, was honest in describing the recent visitation service held for his wife, Tracy, who lost her battle with ovarian cancer on March 22.
“Tracy knew a lot of people, and she was very close to a lot of people,” Zacharias said. “I would have wanted to open it up where hundreds of people could have come, but we didn’t get to do that.”
Funerals and visitation services are two of the many practices being disrupted and changed by the COVID-19 virus and its “social distancing” protocols.
Zacharias praised Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge for creating a meaningful gathering time for Tracy’s family and friends amid strict guidelines sent out by the Minnesota Department of Health, which oversees funeral and mortuary practices.
Like everything related to the pandemic, information and restrictions were changing almost daily last week.
“These poor families,” said Brian Strike, funeral director with Strike Life Tributes. “Things are changing so fast. You get mixed messages all the time. It’s just difficult.”
Within days, the guidelines said groups of up to 50 people were allowed, then only up to 10 people, then no gatherings once Governor Walz made his “shelter in place” order, and then funerals were named to the list of activities people could leave their homes to attend provided the 6-foot social distancing and other guidelines could be accommodated.
The Zacharias family had initially wanted a traditional visitation, a large church funeral and graveside service. They settled on a four-hour visitation at Strike with social distancing enforced and a family-only graveside time with less than 10 people. They can’t pick a date for a memorial service at church until society is allowed to meet again in larger groups.
“It isn’t what I wanted to do,” Zacharias said. “I want closure. I don’t want to come back to this a month from now or whenever, but I’d rather do that than nothing at all.”
NEW METHODS FOR NEW TIMES
Jeff Lillemoen, funeral director at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge, related how local funeral directors have had to suddenly be ready and able to make new and difficult accommodations.
“We had a full-service funeral at Cambridge Lutheran Church on Monday, March 16, with no social distancing restrictions,” he said. “On Tuesday, March 17, we had a four-hour public visitation and had to limit the visiting with the family to groups of 10 people at a time.”
The funeral home had two memorial services for cremations scheduled for March 21 that had to be postponed because of the orders placed by the governor.
The directors are finding that some of the pressure to keep groups small is simply alleviated by the pandemic itself.
“People are staying home, honestly,” said Strike. “They know the situation is going on out there and are trying to be considerate of the family and to others. Some have mailed cards here in advance. Some have expressed their condolences by phone calls, letting the family know they’re not going to come.”
He said another funeral home he heard from was expecting 150 people at a recent funeral and 38 showed up - and 25 were family.
“People are concerned, scared,” he said. “They want to be protected, and they also - out of respect for others - are cooperating (with restrictions) and it’s working.”
Both Strike and Carlson-Lillemoen are working on digital methods to bring visitation and funeral services to family and friends who are sheltering in place through live-streaming or video-recording services that can be viewed later on their websites.
DISTANCING AND DISINFECTING NOT EASY
The funeral directors have found that even if they’ve been able to limit the number of people in a room to 10 or less, they can’t enforce the 6-foot social distancing rule when so many people at visitations show their love and concern by hugging.
“I’m not a huggy, touchy-feely kind of person,” Zacharias said, “but my wife just died. If somebody wanted to give me a hug, I wasn’t going to deny that. I wasn’t out there with my 6-foot pole saying, ‘Here’s my bubble.’”
He said he tried to read the body language of individuals and honor whatever they felt comfortable doing.
Even without being able to control the hugs, the funeral directors are taking many other precautions to stem the spread of coronavirus; including disinfecting doorknobs every half hour, having hand sanitizer at the guest registry, even regularly sanitizing the pens used there. Regular hand washing by staff is also practiced, as well as extra cleaning of public areas and behind-the-scenes spaces.
Keeping staff safe during the COVID-10 outbreak is also at the forefront for the directors.
“We, and most local funeral homes in communities our size, only have two or three funeral directors,” Strike said. “If one of us tested positive from a gathering, we would have to self-quarantine - two weeks with nobody to help families.”
Strike said he and his father, Hugo, who began the funeral home, don’t attend visitations together to make certain one of them will always be healthy. Staff members space themselves out and use personal protective equipment as they work.
“We have talked with other funeral directors about being able to help each other out if needed,” Strike added.
POSTPONING UNTIL SOMEDAY
Even if a visitation and graveside service can be provided during the pandemic, the directors are finding that many families still want to hold a larger gathering at a later date once restrictions are dropped. The question has been - when will that be?
“You can’t postpone people’s grief indefinitely,” Strike said. “Even if it’s private for family, they need to have some resolve, some date, some plan. They can’t just hang on that, ‘Someday we’ll do something.’ That’s not an option.”
He said one family is keeping an urn with the ashes of a loved one at home until a gathering can be held at the funeral home in the future. A quick check of online obituaries shows many other families are holding out for the chance to hold a future service.
Both Strike and Lillemoen say they must wait for instructions from the Minnesota Department of Health to determine when gatherings can increase in size again. Those decisions are out of their hands, but they still must be ready to serve families stuck in COVID-19 limbo.
“I feel heartbroken for families because it’s a big deal when somebody dies,” Strike said, “and their needs need to be considered while also balancing the health and wellbeing of the community, the state and the country. I’m just confused and sad and frustrated and looking for the day when this is behind us.”
