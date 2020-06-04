Members Cooperative Credit Union (MCCU) has announced the winners of its 2020 Young Leaders Scholarship Program. The scholarship awards are presented annually to graduating high school seniors wishing to further their education. Following a rigorous review of highly competitive applicants, MCCU has selected Shelby Snidarich from Cambridge-Isanti to receive a $1,000 scholarship and Erin Jacobsen of North Branch to receive a $500 scholarship.
Future Leaders scholarships awarded
