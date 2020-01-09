Adults in search of help with using their laptop computer or new device can sign up for a one-on-one tech help session at East Central Regional Library-Cambridge on most Wednesdays, Jan. 8 through March 18.
Participants can select from four one-hour time slots between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. each Wednesday. The time slots are: Session One: 10-11 a.m.; Session Two: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Session Three: 1-2 p.m.; and Session Four: 2-3 p.m.
If additional time is needed – and the next time slot is available – the session can be extended.
Registration is required. Visit the events calendar at ecrlib.org or contact a staff member at the front desk of the library to get registered. All library programs are free and open to the public. Participants will not be asked to share any confidential information with the volunteer.
The library is located at 244 S. Birch Street in downtown Cambridge and can be reached at 763-689-7390. Keep informed of all library events by visiting ecrlib.org and following East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
