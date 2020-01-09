Businesses can receive a 50% cash match on STEM intern wages – up to $2,500 with the SciTechsperience Internship Program.
SciTechsperience is a free, statewide, state-funded internship program that connects small for-profit Minnesota companies with talented college STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) students. Qualified employers receive a wage reimbursement of 50% of the intern’s wages up to $2,500.
For more information and to apply go to SciTechMN.org.
Questions? Contact SciTechsperience Program Director Becky Siekmeier, Minnesota High Tech Association, at beckys@mhta.org or call 952-230-4241.
