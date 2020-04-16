Goebel resigns from North Branch School Board

The North Branch School Board will be operating with one fewer member for the rest of the calendar year. During the April 9 meeting, board member Darryl Goebel announced his resignation, effective April 17.
“It is with great regret and excitement that I submit my letter of resignation,” Goebel said. “We (my family) have an opportunity to fulfill a life-long dream of living on the water. On April 17, we will be starting a new chapter in our lives and closing on our house in North Branch and will be moving out of the district.”
Following a round of ‘thank-you’ and ‘congratulations’ from each of the board members, the board unanimously approved Goebel’s resignation, with regrets.
Since Goebel’s seat was set to be up for election in the Nov. 2020 general election, the board does not need to fill the open seat on an interim basis and it will be filled as normal as part of the general election.
The board did have to find a replacement for the position of board treasurer, which Goebel had been filling. Board chair Kirby Ekstrom indicated Kevin Bollman and Heather Osagiede had indicated they would be willing to take on that position.
“I’m just going to go with a ‘first come, first served’ for this and recommend Kevin be named as treasurer,” Ekstrom said.
That motion was approved unanimously, with Bollman abstaining.
Possibly rearranging finances
The board also heard an update from Superintendent Dr. Deb Henton and Director of Finance and Human Resources Dr. Todd Tetzlaff on the financial impact of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s order for all school districts to implement Distance Learning, along with the subsequent order to provide free meals to all district students and to provide daycare for kids of essential workers such as medical professionals, etc.
According to Henton, while the district is happily providing these services for free, both the free meals and daycare are becoming a financial strain for the district.
“The money from childcare used to bring in money to community ed,” Henton explained. “For food service, we are not serving as many meals as we used to, so we are seeing a depletion of that funding as well.”
Henton went on to explain that money collected from ala carte meals helps offset the costs of the food.
She said districts have been given two choices for alleviating this budget shortfall. The first is to release employees from positions where there are now no fees being collected to support their pay.
“We really value the work of these people are doing,” Henton said. “We don’t want to lose those employees if we don’t have to.”
The second option is the state government will allow schools to transfer money from what was previously reserved funds (money which must be used for a specific purpose) to the general fund so they can be used to replenish the depleting funds. Henton gave the example that the district could move money from the staff development fund since most of what that money would be used for, such as teacher training sessions, have been canceled.
The major problem with this, Henton and Tetzlaff said, is that the situation is so fluid, nobody knows how big of a financial impact they will be experiencing, or how much money districts will be given from the federal and state governments to help offset the financial affects of the pandemic.
Henton concluded by saying no action was needed at this time, but she wanted to make sure the board was kept up-to-date on the situation and there might be more information available for the board to take formal action at next month’s or June’s board meeting.
