By order of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, all schools across the state will be closed effective no later than Wednesday, March 18 through March 27.
Governor Walz, in a press conference held on Sunday, March 15, made the order for all schools based on updated information from the Minnesota Department of Health.
“While children have been proven to be less vulnerable to this virus, and we haven’t seen significant spreading in our schools, we do anticipate that COVID-19 will have a sizable impact on our education system,” Walz said. “We cannot wait until the pandemic is in our schools to figure things out.”
Walz said individual schools will decide exactly when their first day of closure will be, however “the expectation is all schools will be closed by Wednesday.”
Both Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch Schools were to be coming off their spring breaks on Monday, March 16.
Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said at the same press conference that the closure is to enable districts to plan for “distance learning” should an extended school closure be required following this eight school-day closure.
Shortly after the announcement was made, the Cambridge-Isanti School District, who had set up an e-learning program for weather-related closings beginning this year, announced they would be closed for students immediately on Monday, March 16. School staff is instructed to come into work as usual.
Later in the afternoon on Sunday, Braham Area Schools announced school would be in session as normal on Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17 and would close beginning on Wednesday, March 18.
North Branch Area Schools will also conduct classes as normal on Monday and Tuesday. During that time, students are encouraged to bring home any items such as their Chromebooks, powercords, textbooks, clothing and any other supplies they might need for the duration of the closure as students will not be allowed into the schools for any reason during the initial closure.
Editor’s note: this article will be updated as information regarding local school districts’ responses to this order become available.
