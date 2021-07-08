GRAVEYARD SHIFT: Retiring sexton recalls ups and downs of profession

He had his first grave-digging encounter at around 13 years old.
“Me and another guy covered it because they couldn’t get nobody to do it. Everybody was working,” said Tarnard “Terry” Olson, of his introduction to the dirt in Fish Lake Lutheran Cemetery. “I remembered saying, ‘Well, who’s going to help me?’ because I didn’t want to go out and do it alone.”
That teenage task predicted the future for Olson, now 80, who was recently honored at Fish Lake Lutheran Church in Harris for his 40 years of service on the church’s cemetery board, with 35 years as its secretary, or as they used to call it – the sexton.
Officially, a sexton is “a person who looks after a church and churchyard and formerly a gravedigger.” Olson’s duties, which he took on around 1985 and held until May 2020, included keeping all the records for the cemetery, selling lots, helping people find ancestors among the 1,000-plus graves and arranging burials.
TIMES HAVE CHANGED FOR BURIALS
Since the 1980s when Olson started as sexton, the digging of graves for caskets in concrete vaults has been contracted out to a guy with a backhoe.
“He farms too,” said Olson of the current contractor, “but the grave digging comes first because, you know, he can’t say, ‘I can’t do it for two days because I have to plant corn.’ No, you gotta be there tomorrow.”
While heavy machinery is required for creating the vault graves, which are generally seven feet long by three feet wide by – you guessed it – six feet deep, Olson himself dug the graves for the burial of cremated remains.
“When I first started, there were very few cremations, hardly any,” he said. “But now the last five years, maybe last 10, I would guess at least 60% are cremations, maybe even 70%.”
Creating the smaller holes – two feet long by one foot wide by two feet deep – was no big challenge for Olson, who spent years working for a masonry company, then 10 years as custodian in the North Branch Area Public Schools.
A HISTORY NEAR THE CEMETERY
His early years were spent a stone’s throw from the cemetery.
“The farm we had was just across the dirt road,” Olson said. “We were just right next to the church. My folks bought that in 1953.”
He went to Stark School (home of the Full Moon Bar & Restaurant today) when it was a one-room schoolhouse, then to North Branch schools, and went to Sunday School and was confirmed at Fish Lake Lutheran Church.
In his mid-40s, he joined the cemetery board – a group of nine members who oversee operation and upkeep of the cemetery. It had been formed in 1945 with Holger Warner as the first sexton.
“After I been on it for about five years,” Olson recalled, “Holger Warner gave up the job, and Holger says, ‘I want you to be secretary,’ and I said, ‘I can’t be secretary.’ He says, ‘You gotta take it.’ I suppose he knew the other guys were getting up in age too.”
So Olson served as only the second sexton in the cemetery board’s history.
“I would call (Holger) when I started,” Olson said, “and ask him questions. ‘So and so died, now what plot does he go into? I’m scared I’m going to put them in the wrong lot. Who is he related to? Who’s his folks?’”
Olson shows on a plot map how families are grouped together, and even friends end up in close proximity.
“When you look at people you see that they’re buried all around their friends,” he pointed out, “because they’re about the same-aged people. These are all neighbors around here. That’s just the way it is.”
SAD STORIES ARE INEVITABLE
Over his years on the board, it’s inevitable that Olson has seen difficult situations of all kinds.
“Sometimes you get overwhelmed because there’s so much going on,” he said. “What I like the least is when somebody calls up and complains about something we can’t do nothing about.”
He remembered the time a church-goer came to him crying because somebody kept picking the flowers she placed on a family member’s grave. Olson checked out the situation and talked to her the following Sunday.
“‘Shirley,’ I says, ‘nobody’s picking your flowers,” he said. “‘That’s the deer out there eating ‘em!’ … Then she laughed about it, which was good.”
He’s seen more tragedies than he cares to remember, including the day he waited to cover over the ashes of a little boy who’d been hit by a car driven by a drunk driver. The burial was being held up because the mother wouldn’t allow the urn to be placed in the ground.
“The funeral director said to me, ‘Why don’t you go home? We’ll call you when you can come back up here,’” Olson recalled. “She just couldn’t see the ashes get put in the ground. Couldn’t take that. I suppose she felt, ‘That’s the end of it. There’s nothing left of him.’ … It’s hard.”
Olson said the oldest person buried in Fish Lake Lutheran Cemetery was 104, and the youngest was about two hours old – a little girl born with heart problems.
HELPING OTHERS MAKES THE DIFFERENCE
Although he deals with death on a regular basis (the most burials he’s overseen in one year is 13), Olson is quick to point out being sexton is not all doom and gloom.
“What I really enjoyed the most is meeting people,” he said, whether inside across a table or outside among the tombstones. “What I really like to do is come up here on the Saturday before Memorial Day. I could spend all day up here. People are up here putting flowers in, and there are so many people to talk to and visit.”
Even though Olson was honored by the church for his 40 years on the cemetery board, he’s not going anywhere. He’s retired as sexton, but will continue on the board because he doesn’t feel his days of helping people in their time of trouble has come to an end.
It’s a trait he discovered – unexpectedly one day out in the cemetery – actually runs in his family.
“I always liked meeting people up here,” Olson said, “And I met a guy up here about 10, 15 years ago, and well, my name didn’t mean nothing to him.”
The visitor said he used to live in the area, so Olson asked if he remembered his dad, Tarnard Olson.
“And he knew my dad,” Olson said. “Then he went on to tell me that when it was such hard times in the ‘30s, he said, ‘If it wasn’t for your dad bringing over food to the house, we’da had nothin’ to eat.’ I never heard that before. That’s how he remembered my dad.”
That gift among the gravestones has stayed with Olson and keeps him focused on what he has to offer.
“My folks didn’t have nothin,’” he said. “They had a garden and a few cows, but they helped people out. That’s the way it was.”
