Spring means warm air, green grass and high school musicals. For the North Branch Area High School Theatre Department, this year “Grease is the word” as they offer the popular show in four performances in early May.
“Last year we were supposed to do ‘Big Fish,’” said director Laura Michels, “but had to cancel because of the pandemic. We chose ‘Grease’ because we felt the students and community deserved to have a super fun and nostalgic show.”
Michels and assistant director Scott Tolzmann oversee a cast of 24 student actors and eight crew members to bring to life the story of goody-two-shoes Sandra Dee and greaser Danny Zuko trying to overcome peer pressure and make their relationship work in a 1958 California high school.
Performances will be held May 6, 7 and 8 at 7 p.m., and May 9 at 2 p.m. in the North Branch Area High School’s Edelstein Auditorium, with restricted audience size. Audience members will be expected to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols.
“There are only a specific number of tickets available per show,” Michels said, “so once we sell out, we can’t accept any additional audience members.”
Tickets are $12 per person and can be purchased on the school’s website at https://nbskolvikings.com/tickets/ . Those interested in updates or more info on the show can check out Facebook (NBAHS Theatre) and Instagram (@nbahstheatre).
Michels recently answered a few questions about the show.
Who is creating the choreography?
Our choreographer is Emily Erickson, and we have a student assistant choreographer, Ava Anderson, who is a senior this year and is also playing the role of Marty in the musical.
How is the music created?
We will have a scaled-down pit orchestra comprising of our music directors Tonya Barnes and James Pope, our rehearsal accompanist Cindy Dworshak, and a few students.
How do you feel the musical aspect is going?
Because this show is so well-known, the kids have picked up the music rather quickly, and they seem to love it!
How involved were the students in creating their costumes?
We have a costumer for this show (Joyce Mix of Mix Sewing & Alterations in Wyoming), but students do have to provide some parts of their costumes like shoes and other random clothing pieces.
What have been the biggest challenges for the troupe?
I think some of the biggest challenges are as follows:
•We have had a shorter rehearsal schedule than normal, which has forced the students to work extremely hard to pull this show together.
•We have some students that are involved in multiple activities, so sometimes they can’t always be at rehearsal, so that can be a challenge for the entire cast when we are missing people.
•The pandemic is always a challenge, but the students are always so great about following the procedures we put in place. Students will be wearing face shields and neck gaiters or masks during the show depending on their role.
What have you enjoyed most about directing the play?
I have really enjoyed working with Scott as a co-director. We were supposed to have our inaugural co-directing partnership last year, but since it was cancelled, we didn’t get to do that. We have a great dynamic as partners for this show, and I feel like our skill sets compliment each other.
What else do you want the public to know about this year’s production?
We just feel so lucky to be able to put on a show at all, and I am so grateful that my seniors can have their final musical before graduating.
