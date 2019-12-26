Thirty-four youth from Chisago County 4-H participated in the FIRST Lego League and FIRST Lego League Junior season this fall. Through 4-H Robotics, youth learn about coding, building and programming, and are challenged to work together to solve a community related problem.
This year’s theme was focused on architecture and engineering. Four 4-H teams participated in the FIRST Lego League Junior Boomtown Build season and showcased their learning at a FIRST Expo tournament. The teams received awards such as the Creative Explorers Award, the Explore and Design Award and the Programming Design award.
In the FIRST Lego League (FLL) competition titled City Shaper, all three 4-H teams advanced to sectional tournaments. The Ninja Narwahls received the Programming Award, while the Cybernetics received the Core Values Award, and the Laugh Out Legos (LOL) won the Project Award.
“We want to thank all of our donors, sponsors and especially our volunteer coaches for their contribution in making the Chisago County 4-H Robotics season a success,” said Jeremy Freeman, Extension Educator.
For youth who are interested in STEM, 4-H has year-round programs including Aerospace, Rockets, Engineering, Robotics and more. 4-H is open to all youth in grades K-12.
For more information contact Jeremy Freeman at 651-277-0150 or email jeremyf@umn.edu.
