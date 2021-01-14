Isanti County Public Health continues to vaccinate more people against COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination in Minnesota is a multiphase approach, as determined and directed by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). Multiple entities, including hospitals, pharmacies, and local public health are responsible for COVID-19 vaccine administration. Currently we are in phase 1a, which includes healthcare personnel and long-term care residents, and it is split into three priority groups.
For those in Phase 1a Priority 3, their opportunity to be vaccinated is approaching. According to guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, these health care personnel (HCP) in Phase 1a Priority 3 include: All remaining HCP not included in the first and second priority groups that are unable to tele-work. This includes, but is not limited to: HCP that work in hospitals, ambulatory and outpatient settings, home health settings, emergency shelters, Long Term Care Facilities (LTCF) (assisted living facilities/housing with services with an arranged Home Care Provider), dental offices, pharmacies, public health clinics, mental/behavioral health settings, correctional settings, and group homes. For those who are included in this group, please contact Isanti County Public Health (763-689-4071) to get on their notification list, and they will be contacted when they are able to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine/basics.html. Minnesota Helpline is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504. For more information about COVID-19, visit the Minnesota Department of Health www.health.state.mn.us or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/ websites. Follow Isanti County Public Health on Facebook and Instagram for local messages.
