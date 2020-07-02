After serving 13 years as superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools, Dr. Deb Henton has left that post at the end of June.
In January it was announced she had been hired as the Executive Director of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA), a nonprofit service organization based in St. Paul with over 900 members statewide. In that position she will oversee the organization’s services such as legal assistance, mentoring, legislative advocacy, learning opportunities and other resources.
Sara Paul has been hired as NBAPS superintendent and stepped into the position on July 1.
Dr. Henton recently answered questions by phone about her time at North Branch Area Public Schools.
When you took over as superintendent in 2007, what was your first impression of the North Branch district?
“My impression of North Branch Area Public Schools was it was a progressive school district. They were known in the state for being one of the first to try online programming, which now – here we are in 2020 using that on a regular basis.
“But it was a progressive district and really concentrated well on professional development, making sure everybody’s skills were up to date. The teachers had leadership within the district. So I knew that coming into the district, I was coming into a place where teaching and learning was really highly valued.”
What was your first order of business?
“One of my first plans was with regard to safety and security. I always tell the story how I showed up early for my interview – didn’t tell anybody – and I walked around the high school freely. People said hello, nobody asked who I was. I could walk right in the door and it was not secure. I went to the middle school and was immediately greeted by the middle school assistant principal, who was so friendly and welcoming.
“I knew that I had to elevate the level of concern around safety and security. One of the first things I did was to reconfigure how you enter the office at the high school.”
What has surprised you most during your time in North Branch?
“How difficult the finances were. I did not realize when I came to the district that it had started to experience declining enrollment in 2005, and I came in 2007, so there was already two years with it. But my first year in my first couple of months, we lost almost 200 students. The Great Recession hit and things got worse. Nobody was really prepared for the level of stress that the Great Recession would cause on our community, and it had an effect on our school district. We had many foreclosed homes, people left their homes and moved to the cities closer to their jobs.
“So the financial stress of people leaving our district, of enrollment dropping year after year and the state not providing adequate funding was really a big challenge throughout my career.”
What do you consider the district’s greatest accomplishment during your tenure?
“I always think that the greatest accomplishment is to see any student achieve at high levels. Whenever I saw any of our students achieving beyond what they expected – or even if they met expectations – that is always and will forever be the greatest accomplishment any educator can ever have.
“Second to that would be the passage of the bond in 2017. We were united; the community came forward and really gave us a vote of confidence in the district and passed all three questions. That will make a difference for the school district for – I always say 40 years, I don’t know if that’s right. The facilities are taken care of now for a really long time. They’re updated. They look great. The students love them. The community likes them – those that have been in them. It’s just been a wonderful addition to the school district.
“One of the questions in that 2017 bond was for a capital levy for $500 per student for the next 10 years for technology, and that has been a great benefit to our kids – especially now.”
What is one of your fondest memories of the last 13 years as superintendent?
“There are just so many good memories I’m taking away, but whenever our kids go to state and the outpouring from the community. No matter if we win or lose, the community is so supportive with signs in businesses, parades through town with fire trucks and police squad cars. It’s a wonderful time when we see the community come together and really support our kids. Those are some really fond memories.”
How do you feel about having to lead the district through the unexpected COVID-19 crisis?
“Well, I’m doing everything I can to ensure that we are as prepared as possible for the three different scenarios that the Department of Education has told us we need to plan for for the fall opening. They are: fully distance learning again; a hybrid model with some on-site and some distance learning; and the third is all on-site.
So I have a subcommittee that’s formed and meets weekly. It is going over those three options, and is planning around those three options. (This) week we’re supposed to have guidance on the three models, and the last week of July we’re going to be given the model we have to put in place.
“I just want to make sure I have a foundation of understanding of the three models and what the new superintendent is going to need to do with planning with staff.”
What’s been most difficult about educating during COVID-19?
“It’s really difficult for families that are working and they have children at home that are supposed to be engaged with their lessons, and sometimes that doesn’t happen, unfortunately. Or it’s hard for our families that don’t have English as their first language and parents not understanding what kind of lessons their kids are experiencing, so their ability to help them is diminished. Not because they don’t want to, but because they may not have the knowledge.
“It’s really hard to reach every single kid because every family circumstance is different. You might have a husband and wife and two or three kids working off the same Hotspot, so the challenges are just so many.”
Is there going to be an overlap between your time and Sara Paul’s?
“I’ve already provided her with a three-ring binder of materials and met with her for a couple hours to go over those binder materials. She’s also participated in administrative team meetings, and there’s been a lot of individual conversations with her. She’s been meeting individually with administrators, so that overlap is happening right now.”
Any advice for incoming Superintendent Paul?
“To trust her team. We have an outstanding leadership team. To trust our teachers. They’re really high-quality teachers. To trust our buildings and grounds staff. Every department has great leadership and high-quality employees working within them. She’ll be very fortunate to work with the caliber of people that we have in North Branch.
“They’re used to me as superintendent asking a lot of questions and working really hard to make sure we have the research and plans in place before we do anything moving forward. They’re used to questioning and looking for doing things the best way possible that’s going to benefit the district and be most cost-effective but be best for kids and staff. Just trust the staff that she will inherit because they’re great people.”
What do you think you’ll miss most about North Branch?
“Students. In my new position I will be working with adults, and this will be the first position I’ve had that I won’t be working directly with students. Each position that I’ve worked in has progressively involved students less and less, but I always had the option to be with students. I could go into classrooms. At the secondary level, I met with students three times a year to hear student voices, and that’s going to be missing from my next position.
Anything else you want the people of NBAPS to know?
“I want to thank them for their gracious acceptance of me and for their support of the school district because without them, without our partners, our kids would not have as great an education as they currently do.”
