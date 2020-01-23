Henton to leave district at end of school year

The Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA) has announced that North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) Superintendent Deb Henton will be its next executive director.
Henton will continue to serve as the school district’s superintendent until June 30 and begin her new role with MASA starting July 1.
The NBAPS school board will begin the process of searching for a new superintendent in the very near future, and information about the process will be announced once those decisions have been made.
In a message to staff, Henton wrote, “I am so deeply grateful for all of your hard work and dedication, and will always look back at our time together with great pride and fondness. Thank you to all of you for your support over the last 13 years. The incredible work you do and the challenges you face will never be far from my mind as I advocate for improvements to public education with elected officials at both the state and federal level.”
Henton has served NBAPS for 13 years.
“Bringing Deb here was a great decision by the school board,” said school board chair Kirby Ekstrom. “We are proud of her new role and are so grateful for her faithful and dedicated service for all these years. We know she will do great things for education from her new position.”
Look for more information about the replacement search in the coming weeks and months.
