Herbst files for Cambridge Council

As a 18-year resident of the Cambridge-Isanti community I take great pride in serving the people that live here. I have owned and operated B’s Homecare Inc. for 13 years and during that time have heard many of our community members make statements that they are never heard or if you don’t know people you cannot get anything done.
I have a passion to let the voices that feel they are not allowed to give an opinion, have the option to use me as their voice to allow their opinions to be heard. I have served on the Bridgewater Townhome association for the better part of 10 years as the President which has given me great respect for the voices that are quiet but well spoken. I want to be here to serve this community, change the way our citizens feel about the voices they do have, and show them that their opinions are important and heard!
