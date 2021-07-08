Hermitage Retreat adding three additional cabins

Twenty-one years after its last hermitages were constructed, Pacem in Terris Hermitage Retreat Center plans to build three additional hermitages. The building project is necessary to meet the unprecedented demand for those seeking a holy place of silence and solitude where they can be alone with God. Construction began in June and will be completed in September so that the new hermitage prayer cabins can be used for the busy fall season.
Each week, approximately 33 hermit guests arrive at Pacem in Terris – a 240-acre retreat located just north of St. Francis. Many are in job transition. Others are facing marital or parental crisis. Some are in recovery from various addictions. Some seek discernment; others seek healing. Many are simply looking for a time of rest from their busy, scheduled, noisy lives. At Pacem they find holy ground where there are no expectations, no schedules, no agendas. Guests can rest when they want to rest, eat when they want to eat, pray, walk Pacem’s trails, or simply “be still.”
“Holy rest is critical for mental and spiritual health and wellness,” said Tim Drake, Executive Director. “This is the restoration Pacem offers its guests. Many discover a peace they have never experienced in their lives.”
Since the fall of 2020, Pacem has had a continuous waiting list for its existing 16 hermitages, some weeks turning away as many as 17 guests. The number of guests in early 2021 have been historic.
“Pacem’s board decided in April to move forward with building three additional hermitages to meet the growing demand,” explained Drake. “The hermitages will be built on existing land that had been set aside for this purpose.”
While the new hermitages will be similar in style to the retreat center’s existing prayer cabins, they will utilize maintenance-free building materials.
To offset the cost of the additional hermitages, Pacem is fundraising. A generous donor has offered a $125,000 matching opportunity. If Pacem can raise $125,000, the match will be made, providing the total necessary for the building project. To learn more about how to support the building project, visit: https://www.givemn.org/story/2ho45g.
