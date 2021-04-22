Motorists traveling on Highway 65 should expect single lane closures in both directions around the intersection of Cajima Street in Isanti from Monday, April 26 through Wednesday, April 28, assuming the weather cooperates.
According to MnDOT, the lane closures are needed to repair sunken pavement in the area. MnDOT crews will work between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures, lane shifts, workers along the shoulder, and trucks hauling materials in-and-out of the work area.
