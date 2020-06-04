Highway 95 in North Branch to be temporarily closed

Highway 95 on the east end of North Branch will be closed beginning Wednesday, June 10, as part of a construction project that will place a roundabout at Highway 95 and an extension of Hemingway Ave S.
The closure, which is scheduled to last three to four weeks, will involve detouring traffic around the section of the highway where the roundabout is being installed, which is just east of Grand Avenue. For a driver traveling east, the detour will take them onto Grand Avenue, then onto Lincoln Trail, then 375th St., and finally onto Keystone Ave where it will reconnect with Highway 95.
