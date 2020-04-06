Highway 95 lane shifts, closure for railroad crossing repairs in Cambridge begin April 7

Those who travel on Highway 95 in Cambridge will encounter lane shifts and lane closures as Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) make repairs and repave a railroad crossing approaches on Highway 95 in Cambridge.
Here’s what to expect:
- On Tuesday, April 7, motorists will encounter daytime lane shifts as MnDOT prepares work areas near the railroad crossing
- On Wednesday, April 8, Highway 95 will close and motorists will detour along N. Main Street/Isanti County Road 30 and N. Emerson Street.
- Once BNSF completes railroad repairs, MnDOT will pave up to the crossing.
Highway 95 will reopen to all traffic by 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. Schedule is based on good weather conditions.
MnDOT road work has been identified as a critical service in Governor Walz’s Stay at Home executive order and will continue. MnDOT is working to be as flexible as possible with scheduling during this period of lower traffic volumes to keep projects moving forward in a timely manner. Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
