Highway 95 to be under construction west of Cambridge

Motorist traveling on Highway 95 west of Cambridge will experience a significant detour as the Minnesota Department of Transportation begins the first phase of several meant to improve the commute between Cambridge and Princeton.
Beginning just after the Fourth of July, a 12-mile stretch between County Road 70/Polk Street NE and approximately County Road 15 will be reconstructed via a full depth surface reclaim. Additionally, a roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Highway 95 and County Road 47 (EC’s Corner/Pine Brook Inn). The roundabout will consist of a center island that will include low-maintenance shrubs and overhead lighting for safety. It will be built to accommodate larger semi-trailers or recreational vehicles, along with pedestrian crossing.
There will also be a left turn lane installed at County Road 10/Palm Street. Finally, 17 underground pipes/culverts will be installed, along with an upgrade to roadside guardrails, and the installation of mumble and rumble strips.
A detour that utilizes County Road 15, County Road 6, Highway 47, and back onto County Road 6 to Highway 65 north of Cambridge will be in place for the duration of the project.
According to MnDOT, this project will help “provide a smooth, long-life road surface, reduce overall maintenance cost and upkeep, improve motorist and pedestrian safety, improve drainage, and improve traffic flow and access.”
The $8.8 million project is expected to be completed sometime in October, 2021.
