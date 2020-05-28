It will be easier to research historical records at the Isanti County Recorder’s Office after the Isanti County Board of Commissioners gave their nod of approval to County Recorder Karen Long for indexing those records. Formal approval by the board of the request was not needed due to the recorder’s office technology budget that can be used at the discretion of the County Recorder.
Currently, land records within the recorder’s office from 1950 through the present can be searched using the technology program LandShark. However, older records from the time Isanti County was founded in 1841 through 1950 still need to be researched using old books, Long explained.
Having land records indexed with the ARCA program will allow for them to be searched for via keyword. Historical birth, death, and marriage records will also be indexed.
“I do think that it’s probably the time to do something like this,” Long said, noting that Commissioner Greg Anderson was recently looking for an older document for Long Lake Lutheran Church. Finding the document would have been less time-consuming if ARCA were in place.
The project is expected to take six months to complete, with work beginning up to six months from now. It is expected to be completed in 2021.
The cost of the project is $78,000; the recorder’s office currently has $280,000 in its technology budget. The technology budget is funded by the transaction fees charged by the recorder’s office, explained Commissioner Susan Morris. I wanted to present it to you and let you know. 2021 project finished. Morris ask amount in technology account $280,000. Transaction fees for the office set aside for technology fund – set up by state legislature specifically for this purpose.
