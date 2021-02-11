CENTURY 21 Moline Realty, Inc. is pleased to announce that Michelle Hosch has joined its firm as a sales associate. Michelle will specialize in Residential, Land, and Commercial property sales in Cambridge, Braham, Isanti, Princeton, North Branch and surrounding areas.
She received her real estate education through Kaplan Professional Schools and the Century 21 Learning System. Kaplan and Century 21 cover topics from the rules and regulations that govern Real Estate, to how to negotiate contracts and professionally represent clients.
“We believe training supports growth and professional excellence in the real estate industry. Performance-based training is necessary to assure the CENTURY 21 Moline associates maintain their competitive edge and offer the best service possible to their clients.” Said Carrie Moline Gibbs, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Moline Realty, Inc. “It’s an exciting time to be with CENTURY 21 Moline Realty as we increase our market presence in Cambridge, Isanti, North Branch and the Princeton areas. We are happy to have Michelle join the team at Century 21 Moline Realty”.
Michelle grew up in Fridley but now calls North Branch her home. She married her high school sweetheart, Bill, and together they have two children; Amanda, a CIHS graduate, Jason, a current sophomore at CIHS, three cats and one dog, Lilly.
Michelle has a commitment to working with people having been an orthodontic dental assistant since 1992, specializing in cleft lip/palate at Children’s Specialty Healthcare the past 10 years, along with private practice orthodontics. In February she will be working much closer to home at Cambridge Pine City Orthodontics part time.
Along with being a hockey Mom, Michelle enjoys knitting, camping with family and friends, and going to music venues. If you are looking for a real estate agent to assist you with selling your house or buying your dream home, give Michelle a call at 651-757-5296. She will walk you through the complete process of effectively marketing your home with quality service and professionalism. Michelle will be proactive and stay in touch along every point in the journey from initial interest to closing and beyond.
